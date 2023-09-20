×
Gundam Thunderbolt's Yasuo Ohtagaki Leaves Live-Action Getter Robo Film Project

posted on by Joanna Cayanan
Differences in creative direction cited

Writer Yasuo Ohtagaki (Mobile Suit Gundam Thunderbolt) posted on his official Twitter account on Wednesday that he will not be co-writing the script anymore for the live-action film of Ken Ishikawa and Go Nagai's iconic Getter Robo super robot manga. Live-action film director Junya Okabe (Akiba-chan, Cat Shit One: The Animated Series) also posted about the change on his Twitter account.

In Ohtagaki's post below, he stated that he was not able to reconcile the differences in creative direction with director Okabe, and thus he decided to leave the production. He added that as a fan of the franchise, he hopes that the film project will be a success.

On director Okabe's post below, he stated that Ohtakagi wanted to create a new Getter world, whereas Okabe wants a script based on the original manga. Okabe will be the main writer on the script from now on, with previously announced writer Yoshiaki Tabata (Young Black Jack, Ninja Slayer). Okabe added that they plan to add a new scriptwriter within the year. Okabe stated that the departure of an outstanding storyteller like Ohtagaki may damage the fans' expectations, but he wants to create a live-action film that is true to the original manga.

Big One announced in April the live-action film of Getter Robo, with a planned release for the franchise's 50th anniversary in spring 2025.

Ohtagaki launched the Mobile Suit Gundam Thunderbolt manga in Shogakukan's Big Comic Superior magazine in March 2012. Viz Media is publishing the manga in English.

The manga inspired two original net anime series, each of which received a compilation film. Ohtagaki also draws the Mobile Suit Gundam Thunderbolt Gaiden spinoff manga.

Ohtagaki created the Moonlight Mile manga, which inspired a 2007 television anime. ADV Films (and later FUNimation Entertainment) released the Moonlight Mile anime in North America.

Sources: Yasuo Ohtagaki's Twitter account, Junya Okabe's Twitter account, Comic Natalie

