Gundam Thunderbolt's Yasuo Ohtagaki Leaves Live-Action Getter Robo Film Project
posted on by Joanna Cayanan
In Ohtagaki's post below, he stated that he was not able to reconcile the differences in creative direction with director Okabe, and thus he decided to leave the production. He added that as a fan of the franchise, he hopes that the film project will be a success.
【ご報告】— 太田垣康男 (@ohtagakiyasuo) September 20, 2023
実写版ゲッターロボ企画の脚本から外れる事になりました。監督との間に生じた方向性の違いを埋める事が出来ず離脱する結果となり残念でなりません。今後はゲッターロボファンの1人として企画の成功を願ってます。
On director Okabe's post below, he stated that Ohtakagi wanted to create a new Getter world, whereas Okabe wants a script based on the original manga. Okabe will be the main writer on the script from now on, with previously announced writer Yoshiaki Tabata (Young Black Jack, Ninja Slayer). Okabe added that they plan to add a new scriptwriter within the year. Okabe stated that the departure of an outstanding storyteller like Ohtagaki may damage the fans' expectations, but he wants to create a live-action film that is true to the original manga.
【 映画【ゲッターロボ】脚本体制の変更について】— 岡部淳也 (@JunyaOkabe) September 20, 2023
この度、実写版『ゲッターロボ』の脚本開発におきまして、
新たなゲッターワールドの創作を望まれる
太田垣康男 先生に対し、監督である私 が望む
原作漫画【 石川賢 】版に準拠した方向性の違いから、
今後の脚本作業は岡部淳也 がメインとなり、…
Big One announced in April the live-action film of Getter Robo, with a planned release for the franchise's 50th anniversary in spring 2025.
Ohtagaki launched the Mobile Suit Gundam Thunderbolt manga in Shogakukan's Big Comic Superior magazine in March 2012. Viz Media is publishing the manga in English.
The manga inspired two original net anime series, each of which received a compilation film. Ohtagaki also draws the Mobile Suit Gundam Thunderbolt Gaiden spinoff manga.
Ohtagaki created the Moonlight Mile manga, which inspired a 2007 television anime. ADV Films (and later FUNimation Entertainment) released the Moonlight Mile anime in North America.
Sources: Yasuo Ohtagaki's Twitter account, Junya Okabe's Twitter account, Comic Natalie