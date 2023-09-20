Gurren Lagann Game Launches on October 12

The official Facebook account for KLab , Wanda Cinemas Games, and Aniplex 's Tengen Toppa Gurren Lagann smartphone game, based on Gainax 's anime series of the same title, announced on September 13 that the game will launch on iOS and Android on October 12. The game also announced its pre-registration, and teased its collaboration with Aniplex 's Kill la Kill anime. The game will release more collaboration details soon.

© Kazuki Nakashima, Hiroyuki Imaishi, Project GURRENLAGANN ・ Aniplex(Shanghai)Ltd./Wanda Cinemas Games

Tetsuya Kakihara and Katsuyuki Konichi are reprising their roles from the anime as Simon and Kamina, respectively.

The strategy game is the first based on Tengen Toppa Gurren Lagann . Anime Studio Trigger , which features many former Gainax animators, is overseeing the project.

The 27-episode Gurren Lagann television anime series premiered in April 2007. The Gurren Lagann the Movie –Childhood's End- film opened in September 2008, and Gurren Lagann the Movie – The Lights in the Sky Are Stars opened in April 2009.

The franchise has also spawned two Gurren Lagann Parallel Works original video anime, several manga adaptations and spinoffs, and three stage plays.