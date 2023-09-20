Izuna: Legend of the Unemployed Ninja Roguelike Game Series Gets New Game

Game is slated for Switch, PC

Success announced during Tokyo Game Show on Thursday that is developing a new game in the Izuna: Legend of the Unemployed Ninja game series tentatively titled simply Izuna . The game will release for Switch and PC.

Ninja Studio developed the 2006 Izuna: Legend of the Unemployed Ninja game for the Nintendo DS. The game is a roguelike dungeon crawler, where players control the titular character Izuna to venture into dungeons, fighting monsters and collecting loot, with further venturing risking getting knocked out and losing all collected items. The game got a sequel in 2007 also for the Nintendo 3DS. Success published both games. Atlus published both games in North America.