Live-Action Fermat no Ryōri Series Casts Mitsuhiro Oikawa

Oikawa plays elite school chairman Kagekatsu Saimon in October series

The official Twitter account for the live-action series of Yūgo Kobayashi 's Fermat no Ryōri ( Cuisson dans le Fermat or Fermat's Cuisine) manga revealed a new cast member and the poster visual last Saturday.

© TBS

Mitsuhiro Oikawa (seen below) will play Kagekatsu Saimon, the school chairman of the elite school that Gaku attends.

© TBS

Fumiya Takahashi (left in image below) and Jun Shison (right) star in the show as Gaku Kitada and Kai Asakura, respectively.

© TBS

Fūka Koshiba (seen below) will star as female chef Ranna Akamatsu

© TBS

© Yūgo Kobayashi, Kodansha

Other cast members includeas Katsuhiro Shibuya,as Magoroku Inui, Sei Shiraishi as Ayu Uomi, and Emma Miyazawa as Nene Fukuda.

The series will premiere on TBS in October.

The manga centers on Gaku Kitada, a talented mathematics scholar, and Kai Asakura, a young but similarly talented chef. After Gaku suffers setbacks on his dream of becoming a mathematician, he meets Kai as he is running his own food business, and joins Kai in an attempt at something new.

Kobayashi launched the manga in Kodansha 's Monthly Shonen Magazine in September 2018. Kodansha published the manga's third compiled book volume in May 2022, and it will publish the fourth volume on September 28.

Kobayashi launched the Aoashi manga in Shogakukan 's Weekly Big Comic Spirits magazine in January 2015. The manga is based on an original story concept by Naohiko Ueno . The manga inspired a television anime that premiered in April 2022. Crunchyroll streamed the anime as it aired.

