Onimusha Anime Unveils Trailer, Cast, More Staff, Theme Song, November 2 Netflix Series Debut

Netflix unveiled a new English-subtitled trailer and visual for the anime of CAPCOM 's Onimusha game on Wednesday. The company announced the anime's cast, more staff, and November 2 worldwide premiere date. The trailer also reveals and previews the anime's theme song "The Loneliest" by Måneskin. Netflix describes the anime as a "series."

The cast includes:

Shinya Sugai ( Walking Meat , Dragon's Dogma ) is directing the anime at Sublimation . Hideyuki Kurata ( Read or Die original novels, Made in Abyss , Goblin Slayer ), Koji Endo (live-action Blade of the Immortal , JoJo's Bizarre Adventure: Diamond Is Unbreakable ) is composing the music. Shochiku is credited for historical supervision. Keiji Tsuji ( 13 Assassins , live-action Blade of the Immortal ) is the stunt coordinator. Kim Jung Gi is credited for character designs, except for the character of Miyamoto Musashi, which is credited to Manilyn Toledana.

Famed director Takashi Miike (live-action Ichi the Killer , Blade of the Immortal , Crows Zero , JoJo's Bizarre Adventure: Diamond Is Unbreakable , Terraformars ) serves as the supervising director.

The series uses the late prolific actor Toshirō Mifune ( Rashomon, Seven Samurai ) as a model for the character Miyamoto Musashi.

CAPCOM debuted the Onimusha Sengoku-era survival action game series in 2001. The games in the series retell stories from the Sengoku era but with supernatural elements. The latest game in the series, a remaster of Onimusha : Warlords , released in January 2019.

The game series previously inspired the Onimusha: Dawn of Dreams CG film in 2006. The film compiles the CG-animated footage from CAPCOM 's Onimusha: Dawn of Dreams PlayStation 2 video game and also adds extra animated scenes.