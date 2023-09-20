News
Onimusha Anime Unveils Trailer, Cast, More Staff, Theme Song, November 2 Netflix Series Debut
posted on by Rafael Antonio Pineda
Netflix unveiled a new English-subtitled trailer and visual for the anime of CAPCOM's Onimusha game on Wednesday. The company announced the anime's cast, more staff, and November 2 worldwide premiere date. The trailer also reveals and previews the anime's theme song "The Loneliest" by Måneskin. Netflix describes the anime as a "series."
The cast includes:
- Akio Ōtsuka as Musashi Miyamoto
- Toshihiko Seki as Kojiro Sasaki
- Houchu Ohtsuka as Kensuke Matsui
- Daiki Yamashita as Sahei
- Subaru Kimura as Goro-Maru
- Katsuyuki Konishi as Heikuro
- Kazuyuki Okitsu as Kaizen
- Makoto Furukawa as Gensai
- Aya Yamane as Sayo
- Ryohei Kimura as Iemon
Shinya Sugai (Walking Meat, Dragon's Dogma) is directing the anime at Sublimation. Hideyuki Kurata (Read or Die original novels, Made in Abyss, Goblin Slayer), Koji Endo (live-action Blade of the Immortal, JoJo's Bizarre Adventure: Diamond Is Unbreakable) is composing the music. Shochiku is credited for historical supervision. Keiji Tsuji (13 Assassins, live-action Blade of the Immortal) is the stunt coordinator. Kim Jung Gi is credited for character designs, except for the character of Miyamoto Musashi, which is credited to Manilyn Toledana.
Famed director Takashi Miike (live-action Ichi the Killer, Blade of the Immortal, Crows Zero, JoJo's Bizarre Adventure: Diamond Is Unbreakable, Terraformars) serves as the supervising director.
The series uses the late prolific actor Toshirō Mifune (Rashomon, Seven Samurai) as a model for the character Miyamoto Musashi.
CAPCOM debuted the Onimusha Sengoku-era survival action game series in 2001. The games in the series retell stories from the Sengoku era but with supernatural elements. The latest game in the series, a remaster of Onimusha: Warlords, released in January 2019.
The game series previously inspired the Onimusha: Dawn of Dreams CG film in 2006. The film compiles the CG-animated footage from CAPCOM's Onimusha: Dawn of Dreams PlayStation 2 video game and also adds extra animated scenes.
