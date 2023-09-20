Sonic Superstars Game Releases New Animated Short 'Trio of Trouble'

New platforming game in Sonic franchise releases October 17

Sega released a new animated short for its upcoming Sonic Superstars game titled "Trio of Trouble" on Wednesday.

The company describes the short:

While escorting Dr. Eggman and his hapless new helper Trip through a perilous ruin, Fang the Hunter will need to muster all his cunning to overcome past mistakes and escape the coils of a fierce new enemy. Meanwhile, Eggman discovers what may be the key to his next dastardly scheme.

Sonic Superstars comes out for the PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch, and PC on October 17.

Image via Amazon © Sega

Sega describes the game:

Sonic and his friends' journey starts on the beautiful North Star Islands, a mystical place offering never-before-seen environments, as well as a mysterious story waiting to unfold. Enormous creatures, exhilarating adventures, and evil plans from Dr. Eggman await Sonic and his friends, who can now obtain brand-new abilities known as the Emerald Powers when Chaos Emeralds are collected.

The game hearkens to classic 2D platforming games in the series, and features Sonic, Tails, Knuckles, and Amy Rose as playable characters. The game has both a single player mode and a cooperative mode for up to four players.

Sonic Frontiers , Sega 's new game in the Sonic the Hedgehog series, launched for PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, Switch, and PC via Steam in November 2022.

