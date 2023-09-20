Soul Covenant VR Game's Trailer Highlights Gameplay

Thirdverse Tokyo Studio unveiled a new trailer for its Soul Covenant VR tactical action game on Thursday. The trailer shows gameplay footage.

Thirdverse will release the game for Meta Quest 2,, and®VR2 in the first half of 2024.

Thirdverse describes the game:

That ecstatic feeling when overcoming the seemingly impossible challenge of certain doom will reward those who brave the storm.

The moving experience of a story of life told through death. It is through the eyes of the fallen and the experiences of the vanquished that you will find their sacrifices serve to guide your hand in retribution.

A VR Tactical Action game experience with a high level of immersion, where the player will be one with the protagonist and take on a battle for the fate of the world.