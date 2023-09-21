Aksys Games Releases Experience's Mon-Yu Dungeon RPG

Game releases for PS5, Switch, PC on Thursday

Aksys Games released Experience's Mon-Yu: Defeat Monsters And Gain Strong Weapons And Armor. You May Be Defeated, But Don't Give Up. Become Stronger. I Believe There Will Be A Day When The Heroes Defeat The Devil King ( Monster wo Taoshite Tsuyoi Ken ya Yoroi wo Te ni Shinasai. Yūsha Tai ga Maо̄ wo Taosu Sono Hi wo Shinjiteimasu ) dungeon RPG for PlayStation 5, Nintendo Switch, and PC via Steam on Thursday. The company revealed a new trailer for the game on August 30.

Aksys Games describes the game:

With an emphasis on character creation, party optimization and good, ol' fashioned turn-based combat, Mon-Yu: Defeat Monsters And Gain Strong Weapons And Armor. You May Be Defeated, But Don't Give Up. Become Stronger. I Believe There Will Be A Day When The Heroes Defeat The Devil King celebrates the pioneering RPGs from the earliest days of video games. Developed by EXPERIENCE, the game features a plethora of adorable character portraits, tons of weapons and armor, and flexibility in skill point allocation so players can tweak their lineup to their heart's content. Players also have the option to speed up combat so clearing dungeons never feels like a grind!

Motoya Ataka directed the game, Hajime Chikami produced, and Naoaki Jimbo composed the music. Mota designed the characters, and Akifumi Yamamoto designed the monsters.

Source: Press release