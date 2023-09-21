Arc System Works Reveals Main Visual, 2024 Release for Double Dragon Collection

Also: launch trailers streamed for Double Dragon Advance , Super Double Dragon

Arc System Works started streaming the launch announcement trailers for the Double Dragon Advance and Super Double Dragon games on Tuesday. The company also revealed the main visual and early 2024 release of the Double Dragon Collection set.

Double Dragon Advance Trailer

Super Double Dragon Trailer

Double Dragon Collection Main Visual

The Double Dragon Collection includes Double Dragon , Double Dragon II: The Revenge , and Double Dragon III: The Sacred Stones , all in English. It also includes Double Dragon IV , Double Dragon Advance , and Super Double Dragon . The collection will release physically on Nintendo Switch in early 2024.

Ports for the Double Dragon Advance and Super Double Dragon games will release digitally on November 9 in North America for Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and PC via Steam . The game will retail for US$6.99.

Double Dragon Advance , a Game Boy Advance remake of the original 1987 sidescrolling beat-em-up game Double Dragon for NES, debuted in North America in November 2003 and Japan in March 2004. Players control Billy and Jimmy to fight the Black Shadow Warriors.

Super Double Dragon , the fourth game in the series, launched on SNES in October 1992.

Arc System Works acquired the rights to a number of Technos Japan games — including Double Dragon, Super Dodge Ball, River City Ransom , and Kunio-kun games — in June 2015.

Arc System Works released Double Dragon IV , the latest game in the Double Dragon franchise , in 2017.

Source: Press release