BeXide Reveals Yohane the Parhelion - NUMAZU in the MIRAGE - Deckbuilding Roguelite Game
posted on by Rafael Antonio Pineda
Game developer BeXide revealed its upcoming deckbuilding roguelite game Yohane the Parhelion - NUMAZU in the MIRAGE -, based on Love Live! Sunshine!!'s Genjitsu no Yohane -Sunshine in the Mirror- magazine illustration series, on Wednesday. The game will launch for PlayStation 5, Switch, and PC via Steam on February 22 with English, Japanese, Simplified Chinese, and Traditional Chinese language support.
BeXide describes the game:
While working as a fortune teller in Numazu, Yohane spends her days with her friends. By chance, she comes into possession of an old mirror.
Worried that her fortune-telling is not accurate, Yohane decides to play "Magic Mirror Fortune-Telling" using the mirror, Suddenly, she is sucked into the mirror, which begins to glow.
What she finds in the mirror is the "Ura-Numazu," which is the exact reverse of the real Numazu! Moreover, it was a mysterious world where magic could be used with the power of cards. At the same time, strange things happen to the friends in the real world one after another. In order to save them, she must go through the "Ura-Numazu"! What awaits her?
A world of mirrors that changes its appearance every time she enters. After countless choices, what is the future that Yohane will choose? A new story begins in the other Numazu!
Taira Akitsu has been drawing the Genjitsu no Yohane -Sunshine in the Mirror- illustration series in the Love Live! Days Love Live! Sōgō Magazine since October 2020.
An anime adaptation of the series started streaming on the ABEMA streaming service in Japan on Sunday at 11 p.m. JST, one week ahead of its July 2 premiere on the Tokyo MX channel at 10:30 p.m. (9:30 a.m. EDT). The anime will also run on BS11, Sun TV, KBS Kyoto, TV Aichi, and Shizuoka Broadcasting System. Crunchyroll is streaming the anime as it releases in Japan.
Source: Yohane the Parhelion - NUMAZU in the MIRAGE - game's website