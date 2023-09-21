Earth Defense Force: World Brothers 2 Game Launches in Asia in 2024

Game to have audio, subtitles in English, Chinese, Korean, Japanese

Clouded Leopard Entertainment started streaming the English teaser trailer for Earth Defense Force: World Brothers 2 , a sequel to the Earth Defense Force: World Brothers spinoff game, on Thursday. The trailer revealed the game's 2024 release in Asia for PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, and Nintendo Switch.

The company also started streaming the Chinese and Korean versions of the game's teaser trailer. D3 Publisher started streaming the game's Japanese trailer version 1.5. The game will also launch in Japan in 2024.

Clouded Leopard Entertainment describes the game:

The EDF has always fought threats from outer space.

That is, until a new threat emerges from within the Earth: Gaia Ark.

The planet is once again torn apart by a monster hell-bent on death and destruction... As the Brothers struggle amidst the crisis, new legendary members explode onto the scene!

Four military units from Earth Defense Force 6, the latest installment in the series, have entered the fray. Once again, voxel Earth's fate is in the hands of its defenders.

Who will triumph?

The game will be available with English, Chinese, Korean, and Japanese audio, and with English, Simplified Chinese, Traditional Chinese, Korean, and Japanese subtitles.

©D3 Publisher

Earth Defense Force: World Brothers

Nintendo

(pictured right) debuted for PS4 andSwitch in Japan in December 2020. The game launched in the West for PS4, Switch, and PC viain May 2021.