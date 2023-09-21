Fate/Samurai Remnant Game's Video Previews 'Digression' Sidestories

Livestream previews demo gameplay for game launching on September 28/29

Koei Tecmo unveiled a new short video for the action RPG Fate/Remnant during its "Night of the Waxing Moon" livestream at the Tokyo Game Show on Thursday, and it previews the game's "digressions," fully-voiced sidestories that delve into the lives and backstories of Servants. Different story routes unlock various digressions and endings. The livestream also features demo gameplay and previews merchandise (livestream starts at around 10:08 below with a previously revealed trailer and the new video plays at around 25:05):

The game will launch in Japan on September 28, and on September 29 outside of Japan. The game will be available worldwide for PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, PC via Steam , and Nintendo Switch. Type-Moon is supervising the project, and Aniplex is collaborating on its production.

Koei Tecmo America describes the game's story:

The 4th year of the Keian Era, Edo Period. It has been several decades since the end of a turbulent, blood-soaked era. People were enjoying peace and tranquility. But, a battle between seven pairs of Masters and Servants is about to begin, as the "Waxing Moon Ritual" unfolds in the shadows. Miyamoto Iori, a young man in Asakusa, finds himself caught in the violence of a Holy Grail War.

Players can wander the streets of historical Edo, and shop at the mysterious store “Babyloni-ya" with currency earned through side quests. Materials can be used to upgrade the player character's skill tree, along with the skill trees of Saber and other Rogue Servants.

New Servants make their debut in the game, and some return, including Miyamoto Musashi and Jeanne d'Arc Alter. The story's protagonist is Miyamoto Iori, and he is the Master of an unnamed Saber-class Servant. Miyamoto Musashi appears as a Berserker, and is the Servant of the courtesan Takao Dayu. Jeanne d'Arc Alter appears as a Lancer, and is the Servant of rebel survivor Chiemon. Other Masters with as-yet unknown Servants include Ming China general Zheng Chenggong (with Archer Servant), martial scholar Yui Shousetsu (with Rider Servant), and Swedish Clock Tower mage Dorothea Coyett (with Assassin Servant).

Rei Wataru , the artist for Fate/Grand Order -Epic of Remnant- Pseudo-Singularity III (which features Miyamoto Musashi as a central character), is designing the characters. Hikaru Sakurai ( Steampunk visual novel series) and Yuichiro Higashide ( Tokyo Babel ), who have both written scenarios for Fate/Grand Order , are supervising the game's story. CloverWorks is animating the game's intro video.

Source: Tokyo Game Show livestream (link 2)