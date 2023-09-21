News
FLCL: Shoegaze Anime's English-Dubbed Trailer Streamed
posted on by Alex Mateo
Adult Swim began streaming an English-dubbed trailer for the FLCL: Shoegaze anime on Thursday.
FLCL: Shoegaze will premiere on September 30 at 12:00 a.m. EDT (effectively, October 1). The episodes will stream the day after on Max.
Yutaka Uemura (FLCL Alternative) is directing FLCL: Shoegaze at Production I.G and NUT. The anime takes place 10 years after FLCL Alternative and will center on a high school boy and girl.
Production I.G. USA's Maki Terashima-Furuta confirmed on Twitter that Toonami will air the third and final episode of the FLCL: Grunge anime on Saturday.
Hitoshi Takekiyo is directing FLCL: Grunge at MontBlanc Pictures. The CGI anime centers on three teenagers who graduated and have started working. The anime has a theme of the feeling of being an adult.
FLCL: Grunge and FLCL: Shoegaze are two new seasons of the FLCL anime. The Pillows are providing music for both anime. Jason DeMarco, creative director of Toonami and senior vice president of action and anime for WarnerMedia, is the executive producer, and Production I.G. USA's Terashima-Furuta (FLCL Alternative, Fena: Pirate Princess) is the producer for both seasons.
FLCL Alternative and FLCL Progressive were previous sequels of FLCL.
Source: Email correspondence