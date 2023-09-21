FLCL: Shoegaze Anime's English-Dubbed Trailer Streamed

Adult Swim began streaming an English-dubbed trailer for the FLCL: Shoegaze anime on Thursday.

FLCL: Shoegaze will premiere on September 30 at 12:00 a.m. EDT (effectively, October 1). The episodes will stream the day after on Max.

Yutaka Uemura ( FLCL Alternative ) is directing FLCL: Shoegaze at Production I.G and NUT . The anime takes place 10 years after FLCL Alternative and will center on a high school boy and girl.

Production I.G. USA 's Maki Terashima-Furuta confirmed on Twitter that Toonami will air the third and final episode of the FLCL: Grunge anime on Saturday.

Hitoshi Takekiyo is directing FLCL: Grunge at MontBlanc Pictures . The CGI anime centers on three teenagers who graduated and have started working. The anime has a theme of the feeling of being an adult.

FLCL: Grunge and FLCL: Shoegaze are two new seasons of the FLCL anime. The Pillows are providing music for both anime. Jason DeMarco , creative director of Toonami and senior vice president of action and anime for WarnerMedia, is the executive producer, and Production I.G. USA 's Terashima-Furuta ( FLCL Alternative , Fena: Pirate Princess ) is the producer for both seasons.

FLCL Alternative and FLCL Progressive were previous sequels of FLCL .

