Live-Action Gannibal Show Gets 2nd Season

The official YouTube channel of Disney+ Japan started streaming a special video announcing the second season of the live-action series adaptation of Masaaki Ninomiya 's Gannibal horror manga on Thursday.

Disney+ Japan also revealed a visual (image below) for the new season. The visual teased, "Let's put an end to all of these."

© 2023 Disney

The series' second season will feature a returning cast and staff. Yuuya Yagira stars as protagonist Daigo Agawa. Show Kasamatsu will play the role of Keisuke Gotō, the next head of the Gotō family, which rules the village. Riho Yoshioka stars in the series as Yuki Agawa, Daigo's wife.

Shinzo Katayama is again directing the series, and Takamasa Ōe is writing the script. Teruhisa Yamamoto is the producer for the second season. The series will exclusively stream on Disney+ Japan.

Disney+ streamed the first season of the Gannibal live-action series in December 2022, and it ran for seven episodes. According to entertainment news website Variety, Disney+ stated that the series is the most-watched locally produced original series on Disney+ Japan based on hours streamed.

Ablaze licensed the manga and will release the first compiled book volume in North America in November, and the second volume in February 2024. The company describes the story:

In GANNIBAL , Daigo Agawa is a resident police officer who has been recently assigned to the remote mountain village of Kuge. He is initially warmly welcomed by the villagers, but with the suspicious death of an old woman, he gradually becomes aware of the anomaly of the village and begins to suspect that “The people in this village are eating people.”

Ninomiya debuted the manga in Nihonbungeisha 's Weekly Manga Goraku magazine in October 2018, and ended it in November 2021. The manga's 13th and final compiled book volume shipped in Japan in February 2022.