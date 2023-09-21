NetEase, Nitroplus Rusty Rabbit Sidescroller With Story by Gen Urobuchi

PS5, PC game ships in 2024

NetEase Games and Nitroplus unveiled a new side-scrolling game titled Rusty Rabbit during Tokyo Game Show on Thursday. Gen Urobuchi ( Fate/Zero , Puella Magi Madoka Magica ) is credited for the game's conceptual development.

The game will ship for PlayStation 5 and PC via Steam in 2024.

The game's official website describes the game's story:

Stamp, a rabbit living on the planet humanity abandoned spends his days collecting junk and tinkering with machines. In a stroke of bad luck, Stamp crashes down into the lower levels. There he finds D-TAM, a terminal for storing information. Using the D-TAM scattered throughout, he finds info related to his missing daughter and a hidden truth about the world they live in. Thus his journey begins.

Source: Rusty Rabbit game's official website