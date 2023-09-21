Octopath Traveler II Game Heads to Xbox, Windows Next Year

Square Enix director Yū Miyake revealed during the Xbox live stream at Tokyo Game Show on Thursday that its Octopath Traveler II game will "head to Xbox." Miyake added that he hopes to have the game available on the platform by early winter next year.

Microsoft then posted a trailer confirming the game will launch for Xbox and Windows in early 2024. The video does not specify if the game is heading to Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, or both.

© Square Enix

PlayStation

The game launched onSwitch,5,4, and PC viaon February 24.

The RPG features eight new characters in the land of Solistia. The new game will feature "Crossed Paths," which are stories involving two main characters.

The original Octopath Traveler game shipped worldwide in July 2018 for the Nintendo Switch. The game then launched on PC via Steam in June 2019, and on Stadia in April 2020. Over 3 million copies of Octopath Traveler sold worldwide. The same team who developed the Bravely Default game worked on Octopath Traveler .

Octopath Traveler: Champions of the Continent , the prequel mobile RPG set on the same Orsterra continent as the original game, launched for iOS and Android devices in October 2020 in Japan and globally on July 27.

Source: Xbox TGS 2023 live stream