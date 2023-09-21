×
Tekken 8 Fighting Game Adds Panda as Playable Character

posted on by Rafael Antonio Pineda
Game launches on January 26

Bandai Namco Entertainment revealed on Thursday that the character Panda will return in Tekken 8 as a playable character.

Tekken 8 will launch on January 26. The game will feature 32 characters at launch.

The game began closed network testing for PlayStation 5 on July 21 and for Xbox Series X|S and PC via Steam on July 28. Closed network tests will include cross-play. The game will also be available to play at select events worldwide. The game was available to play during the EVO 2023 event from August 4 to 6.

The game is under development for PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC via Steam. Jin Kazama, Kazuya Mishima, Nina Williams, Jun Kazama, Paul Phoenix, Marshall Law, King, Lars Alexandersson, Jack-8, Ling Xiaoyu, Asuka Kazama, Leroy Smith, Lili, and Hwoarang will all be playable characters.

Tekken 7 launched for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and Windows PC via Steam in June 2017. The Tekken: Bloodline anime series, which follows the storyline of the Tekken 3 fighting game, premiered on Netflix in August 2022.

Source: PR Times


Disclosure: Bandai Namco Filmworks Inc., a wholly owned subsidiary of Bandai Namco Holdings Inc., is a non-controlling, minority shareholder in Anime News Network Inc.
