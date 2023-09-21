The Legend of Heroes: Trails through Daybreak Game Heads West in Summer 2024

NIS America announced on Thursday that it will release The Legend of Heroes : Trails through Daybreak ( The Legend of Heroes : Kuro no Kiseki ) game for Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, and PC via Steam in the West in summer 2024. The company also revealed that The Legend of Heroes : Trails of Cold Steel III and The Legend of Heroes : Trails of Cold Steel IV games are getting PS5 versions in early 2024. A two-in-one collection will bundle both games and include cosmetic DLC. NIS America streamed announcement trailers:

The Legend of Heroes : Trails through Daybreak

The Legend of Heroes : Trails of Cold Steel III / The Legend of Heroes : Trails of Cold Steel IV

The Legend of Heroes : Trails through Daybreak debuted for PS4 in September 2021. The game later got ports on PS5 and PC via Steam .

NIS America describes the game:

The spriggan known as Van Arkride is an underground professional that accepts work from any client and acts as a detective, negotiator or bounty hunter with no allegiance. However, the course of his life will change forever when he takes on a strange case that threatens the entire nation. Slash your way through intense combat that springs to life with beautiful visuals, and craft your own gameplay experience in Calvard with features such as high-speed mode and a new alignment system!

The game celebrates Nihon Falcom's 40th anniversary and starts the "second half" of the "Kiseki" (Trails) series for the franchise . The game takes place in the Republic of Calvard.

The Legend of Heroes : Trails of Cold Steel IV , the fourth installment in the role-playing game series, launched for the PS4 in North America and Europe in October 2020 and in Australia and New Zealand in November 2020. The game launched on Steam and Nintendo Switch in North America and Europe in April 2021. The game is also available on Stadia.

NIS America shipped the Switch version of The Legend of Heroes : Trails of Cold Steel III ( Eiyū Densetsu Sen no Kiseki III ) game in June 2020 in North America and Europe, and in July 2020 in Oceania. The game launched for the Switch in Japan on March 2020. NIS America released the game for PC via Steam and GOG.com that same month. The PC version includes enhanced visuals, additional High-Speed Mode Options, and other improvements and new features. NIS America shipped the PS4 game in October 2019.