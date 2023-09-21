Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty Game Previews DLC 2 in Trailer

New DLC launches on September 27

Team Ninja revealed a trailer on Thursday for the second DLC for its Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty game. The DLC, titled "Conqueror of Jiangdong," will release on September 27. The game's Season Pass includes DLC 1-3. The video also details a collaboration with the Lies of P game.

The game launched for PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, Windows PC, and Steam worldwide on March 3. The game became available on launch day for Game Pass on Xbox consoles and PC.

Microsoft describes the game:

Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty follows the dramatic, action-packed story of a nameless militia soldier fighting for survival in a dark fantasy version of the Later Han Dynasty where demons plague the Three Kingdoms. Players fight off deadly creatures and enemy soldiers using swordplay based on the Chinese martial arts, attempting to overcome the odds by awakening the true power from within.