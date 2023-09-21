Yohane the Parhelion: Blaze in the Deepblue 2D Action Game's Trailer Shows Gameplay

Inti Creates began streaming a new trailer for its upcoming 2D action game Yohane the Parhelion: Blaze in the Deepblue , based on Love Live! Sunshine!! 's Genjitsu no Yohane -Sunshine in the Mirror- magazine illustration series, on Thursday. The trailer shows the game in action, showing different characters and skills.

The game will launch forSwitch,4,5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, and PC viaon November 16.

Inti Creates describes the game:

When an undersea dungeon suddenly surfaces in the ocean near Numazu, it becomes the talk of the town. Several of Yohane's curious friends venture inside to investigate.

However, not a single one has returned from the labyrinth... In order to rescue her friends, Yohane herself must brave the depths. She'll encounter fierce challenges, such as monstrous fish and ever-changing corridors. Will Yohane be able to rescue her friends and uncover the mystery of the dungeon? Yohane the Parhelion: Blaze in the Deepblue In the darkest depths, a ray of sunshine pierces through—

The game will have hack and slash elements and feature a crafting system with over 90 recipes. Dungeons will feature special areas that randomly change their layout.

Taira Akitsu has been drawing the Genjitsu no Yohane -Sunshine in the Mirror- illustration series in the Love Live! Days Love Live! Sōgō Magazine since October 2020.

An anime adaptation of the series started streaming on the ABEMA streaming service in Japan on June 25, one week ahead of its July 2 premiere on the Tokyo MX channel. The 13th and final episode premiered on September 17. Crunchyroll streamed the anime as it released in Japan.