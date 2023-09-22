Aoi Yūki Restarts Musical Activities

Yūki had taken temporary break as solo singer in 2017

Image via Aoni Production

Voice actress and singerannounced on Friday that she is restarting her musical activities as a solo singer this year. She had taken a temporary break from her career as a solo singer starting in 2017.

Yūki may gain inspiration for her new music from messages from her Discord server.

Yūki explained that after her latest "petit" album Tokowaka no Kuni she feels that she has accomplished her goals and cannot keep going just out of habit. Continuing would be "a discourtesy to everyone who has enthusiastically cheered me on up until now," she said.

"When I first started [as a solo artist], I was always thinking about singing songs not as a voice actress playing a character," Yūki said. "With everyone's support and the cooperation of the staff, what I wanted to make and say took form little by little, and I struggled my way to Tokowaka no Kuni ."

Yūki debuted as a voice actress in 2003 and starred for the first time in 2008's Kurenai anime. Her other notable roles include Tsuyu Asui in My Hero Academia , Madoka Kaname in Puella Magi Madoka Magica , Tanya Degurechaff in Saga of Tanya the Evil , Kayo Hinazuki in ERASED , Diane in The Seven Deadly Sins , Mami Nanami in Rent-A-Girlfriend , Futaba Sakura in Persona 5 , Maya Fey in Ace Attorney , and Tamaki Kotatsu in Fire Force . In addition, she has performed theme songs for a number of anime, often as part of the singing duo petit milady with fellow voice actress Ayana Taketatsu .

Tokowaka no Kuni , her third "petit" album and her first solo album release in two years on its release, shipped in December 2016.

Source: Mainichi Shimbun's Mantan Web