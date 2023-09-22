Nintendo Releases Kirby and the Amazing Mirror Game on Switch with Online Play

Nintendo announced on Thursday that it will release the Kirby and the Amazing Mirror Game Boy Advance game on the Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion service on September 29. The game will get new online functionality for up to four players, as well as local multiplayer. Nintendo streamed a trailer:

On September 6, Nintendo released the Kirby Star Stacker Super Famicom game on the SNES collection of the service. Kirby Star Stacker never previously got a release outside of Japan. The company also released the Joy Mech Fight and Downtown Nekketsu March Super-Awesome Field Day! Famicom games for the NES collection in the service, which had never gotten releases outside of Japan. Finally, Nintendo launched the Quest for Camelot Game Boy Color game based on the 1998 animated film of the same name on the service.

Kirby and the Amazing Mirror originally debuted for GBA in 2004. The game featured a non-linear platforming world and local multiplayer for up to four players. The title received ports on Nintendo Wii U and through the Nintendo Ambassador Program on Nintendo 3DS.

Source: Email correspondence