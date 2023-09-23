Amazon Prime Video to Run Ads for U.S., Other Subscribers in 2024

Company offers ad-free subscription tier for additional US$2.99 per month on top of base subscription fee

© Amazon

Deadline reported on Saturday that's Prime Video streaming service will begin running advertisements for subscribers in the United States in early 2024. The company will offer an ad-free subscription tier for an additional US$2.99 per month on top of the base subscription fee.

While Prime Video plans to introduce advertisements in the United States, United Kingdom, Germany, and Canada in early 2024. Amazon will expand the plans into France, Italy, Spain, Mexico, and Australia later that year.

Representatives of the company stated that the streaming service aims “to have meaningfully fewer ads than linear TV and other streaming TV providers.” The company further stated that the ad revenue will enable it to continue investing in content.

Amazon raised the annual subscription price of its Amazon Prime service from US$119 to US$139 and its monthly subscription price from US$12.99 to US$14.99 in February 2022. The company had stated at the time that it planned to triple the amount of original shows and movies that debut on the Amazon Prime Video streaming service.

Source: Deadline (Nellie Andreeva), Polygon (Joshua Rivera)