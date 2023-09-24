News
Goblin Slayer -Another Adventurer- Nightmare Feast Game Launches on February 29 for Switch, Steam
posted on by Joanna Cayanan
The official Twitter account for Bushiroad Games' Goblin Slayer -Another Adventurer- Nightmare Feast, the game of Kumo Kagyu's Goblin Slayer dark fantasy novel series, revealed on Sunday the game's February 29 release for Nintendo Switch and PC via Steam. Pre-orders for the game will start on October 12.
／#ゴブスレNF 2024年2月29日に発売決定✨— ゴブリンスレイヤー -ANOTHER ADVENTURER- NIGHTMARE FEAST公式 (@GoblinSlayer_NF) September 24, 2023
＼
本格タクティクスRPG
「ゴブリンスレイヤー -ANOTHER ADVENTURER- NIGHTMARE FEAST」は、
2024年2月29日に発売決定しました！
予約は10月12日から開始となります！
今後も最新情報を更新していきますのでお見逃しなく！https://t.co/4Z7Ll94iHd…
The game's staff also posted a short third "System Introduction" video, after posting similar videos earlier this month.
／#ゴブスレNF システム紹介③— ゴブリンスレイヤー -ANOTHER ADVENTURER- NIGHTMARE FEAST公式 (@GoblinSlayer_NF) September 24, 2023
＼
【奥義・高位呪文】
ャラクターを育成すると、奥義や高位呪文が使用可能！
広範囲の攻撃や味方の強化をすることができるので、発動タイミングを見極めよう！
HP：https://t.co/bCRB6MgUu8#ゴブスレ #ゴブリンスレイヤー pic.twitter.com/9P3Iyyfi2H
The game will also have an English release.
The game's cast and original characters include:
- Rie Takahashi as Guild Master
- Inori Minase as Blood Princess
- Yūki Ono as Squire
- Daisuke Ono as Polar Bear Priestf
- Miyuri Shimabukuro as Conan
- Hisako Kanemoto as Lady of Principality
Other game cast and characters from the original series include:
- Tomokazu Sugita as Lizard Priest
- Yui Ogura as Priestess
- Yuichiro Umehara as Goblin Slayer
- Nao Tōyama as High Elf Archer
- Yūichi Nakamura as Dwarf Shaman
The game was first announced during the "GA Fes 2023" in January.The Goblin Slayer anime's second season will premiere on October 6.
The anime's first season premiered in Japan in October 2018, and Crunchyroll streamed the first season with subtitles as it aired. Funimation also streamed the series with an English dub.
The Goblin Slayer: Goblin's Crown theatrical anime episode opened in Japan in February 2020. Crunchyroll launched the episode in July 2020.
SB Creative published the first volume of Kumo Kagyu's Goblin Slayer dark fantasy novel series in February 2016, and Kōsuke Kurose (The IDOLM@STER Neue Green for Dearly Stars) launched an ongoing manga adaptation in Big Gangan in May 2016. Yen Press has licensed both Kumo Kagyu's Goblin Slayer novels and Kōsuke Kurose's manga adaptation. The novels have inspired spinoff novels and manga series.
Sources: Goblin Slayer -Another Adventurer- Nightmare Feast game's Twitter account, Famitsu