Goblin Slayer -Another Adventurer- Nightmare Feast Game Launches on February 29 for Switch, Steam

Game also posts system introduction video

The official Twitter account for Bushiroad Games' Goblin Slayer -Another Adventurer- Nightmare Feast , the game of Kumo Kagyu 's Goblin Slayer dark fantasy novel series, revealed on Sunday the game's February 29 release for Nintendo Switch and PC via Steam . Pre-orders for the game will start on October 12.

The game's staff also posted a short third "System Introduction" video, after posting similar videos earlier this month.

The game will also have an English release.

The game's cast and original characters include:

Other game cast and characters from the original series include:

The game was first announced during the "GA Fes 2023" in January.

© 蝸牛くも・SBクリエイティブ／ゴブリンスレイヤー2製作委員会

Goblin Slayer

Theanime's second season will premiere on October 6.

The anime's first season premiered in Japan in October 2018, and Crunchyroll streamed the first season with subtitles as it aired. Funimation also streamed the series with an English dub .

The Goblin Slayer: Goblin's Crown theatrical anime episode opened in Japan in February 2020. Crunchyroll launched the episode in July 2020.

SB Creative published the first volume of Kumo Kagyu 's Goblin Slayer dark fantasy novel series in February 2016, and Kōsuke Kurose ( The IDOLM@STER Neue Green for Dearly Stars ) launched an ongoing manga adaptation in Big Gangan in May 2016. Yen Press has licensed both Kumo Kagyu 's Goblin Slayer novels and Kōsuke Kurose 's manga adaptation. The novels have inspired spinoff novels and manga series.

