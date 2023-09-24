Haruhi Suzumiya Franchise Gets New Light Novel Volume, Concert Event

'Legendary' 2009 concert event brought back with cast on January 20, 2024

The live-streamed "Sneaker Bunko 35th Anniversary Festa!" special announced on Sunday that a new volume in Nagaru Tanigawa 's Haruhi Suzumiya light novel series is in production. Franchise illustrator Noizi Ito drew an illustration for the announcement of the Suzumiya Haruhi no Gekijō (The Theater of Haruhi Suzumiya) volume:

©2007,2008,2009 谷川 流・いとうのいぢ/SOS団

Sunday's stage event also announced that the "legendary" 2009 concert event "Suzumiya Haruhi no Gensō" is returning after 15 years. "Suzumiya Haruhi no Gensō Revival" will run at the Kawaguchi Lilia Hall on January 20, 2024 with guests Aya Hirano , Minori Chihara , emcee Minoru Shiraishi , and Megumi Matsumoto (as their respective characters). Composer Satoru Kousaki will also appear as a "temporary SOS Brigade member." Advance tickets sales have already begun.

©2007,2008,2009 谷川 流・いとうのいぢ/SOS団

Tanigawa and Ito published 11 novels for the original series between 2003-2011. The light novel series has more than 20 million copies in print as of 2017. The Little, Brown Books for Young Readers imprint and Yen Press released the entire series (at the time) in 10 volumes between 2009-2013. The first ten volumes are also available in English digitally.

Kadokawa published The Intuition of Haruhi Suzumiya, a volume of short stories, in November 2020, and Yen Press published the volume in English digitally at the same time, with the print version following later in June 2021.

The first season of The Melancholy of Haruhi Suzumiya anime series premiered in 2006 in a non-linear order, and was rebroadcast in 2009 with new episodes and a new chronological order. Kyoto Animation animated the show's first and second seasons. Bandai Entertainment previously held the license to both series, but Funimation rereleased the anime in 2016.

The Disappearance of Haruhi Suzumiya anime film opened in 2010. Bandai Entertainment and later Funimation released the film on home video.

The novels have also inspired a manga and spinoff manga. Several of the spinoff manga have also inspired anime works.





Disclosure: Kadokawa World Entertainment (KWE), a wholly owned subsidiary of Kadokawa Corporation, is the majority owner of Anime News Network, LLC. One or more of the companies mentioned in this article are part of the Kadokawa Group of Companies.

Source: Press release