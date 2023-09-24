I'm in Love with the Villainess TV Anime Casts Nana Mizuki

Mizuki plays princess Manaria Sousse in October 2 anime

The official website for the television anime adaptation of Inori 's I'm in Love with the Villainess ( Watashi no Oshi wa Akuyaku Reijō ) light novel series revealed on Sunday that Nana Mizuki is joining the anime's cast as the character Manaria Sousse, a princess of the Kingdom of Sousse.

The series will premiere onon October 2 at 12:30 a.m. JST (effectively, October 3) before airing on other networks. The anime will also stream onand

The series stars Yū Serizawa as Rae Taylor and Karin Nanami as Claire Francois.

The cast also includes:

Hideaki Oba ( Love of Kill ) is directing the anime at Platinum Vision . Ayumu Hisao ( Love of Kill , Devils' Line ) is both writing and overseeing the series scripts. Youko Satou ( 7SEEDS , Saiyuki Reload Blast ) is adapting AONOSHIMO and Hanagata 's character designs for animation. Hajime Takakuwa is the sound director, and Noriyuki Asakura and Usagi to Uma are composing the music.

Main cast members Yū Serizawa (Rae) and Karin Nanami (Claire) perform both the opening theme song "Raise Y/Our Hands!!" and ending theme song "O.C. ~Optimum Combination~."

Seven Seas Entertainment is releasing the light novels in English, and it describes the story:

Ordinary office worker Oohashi Rei wakes up in the body of the protagonist of her favorite otome game, Revolution. To her delight, the first person to greet her is also her favorite character, Claire Francois–the main antagonist of the story! Now, Rei is determined to romance Claire instead of the game's male leads. But how will her villainous lady love react to this new courtship?!

Inori launched the series on the Shōsetsuka ni Narō website in January 2018. GL Bunko began publishing the story in digital volumes with the first volume in February 2019, and it published the fifth and final volume in August 2021. Hanagata draws the illustrations for the novels.

AONOSHIMO launched a manga adaptation of the novel series in Ichijinsha 's Comic Yuri Hime magazine in June 2020. Seven Seas Entertainment is also publishing the manga in English.

Inori launched a spinoff story titled Heimin no Kuse ni Namaikina! on Shōsetsuka ni Narō in May 2021, and ended it in October 2021. GL Bunko released the story in a digital novel volume in February 2022. Seven Seas Entertainment also released the novel spinoff with the title I'm in Love with the Villainess Spin-Off: She's so Cheeky for a Commoner .