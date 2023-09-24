×
News
Japanese Animation TV Ranking, September 4-10

posted on by Rafael Antonio Pineda
Live-action Don't Call It Mystery 1st episode "reboot" earns 10.3% rating

mystery_sp
© Fuji TV
The special "reboot" version of the Don't Call It Mystery (Mystery to Iu Nakare) series' first episode aired on Fuji TV on Saturday, September 9 at 9:00 p.m. and earned a 10.3% rating.

This week's episode of the live-action series of Riichirou Inagaki and Ryoichi Ikegami's Trillion Game manga aired on TBS on Friday, September 8 at 10:00 p.m. and earned a 5.3% rating.



Title Station Date Time Length Average
Household Rating
Sazae-san Fuji TV September 10 (Sun) 18:30 30 min.
7.8
Detective Conan NTV September 9 (Sat) 18:00 30 min.
5.7
Chibi Maruko-chan Fuji TV September 10 (Sun) 18:00 30 min.
5.0
MIX Season 2 NTV September 9 (Sat) 17:30 30 min.
3.7
One Piece Fuji TV September 10 (Sun) 09:30 30 min.
3.5
Doraemon TV Asahi September 9 (Sat) 17:00 30 min.
3.3
Soaring Sky! Pretty Cure TV Asahi September 10 (Sun) 08:30 30 min.
3.2
Crayon Shin-chan TV Asahi September 9 (Sat) 16:30 30 min.
2.7
Gigantosaurus Season 2 NHK-E September 9 (Sat) 08:10 25 min.
2.0
Animated O-saru no George (Curious George) NHK-E September 9 (Sat) 08:35 25 min.
2.0
Oshiri Tantei NHK-E September 9 (Thu) 09:00 20 min.
1.9

The television ratings above are an estimate of the percentage of the population that watch a given program, based on data from a survey of households in Japan's Kanto region. The ratings do not count recordings that viewers watch later.

Source: Video Research (Kanto region)

