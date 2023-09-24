News
Japanese Animation TV Ranking, September 4-10
posted on by Rafael Antonio Pineda
Live-action Don't Call It Mystery 1st episode "reboot" earns 10.3% rating
The special "reboot" version of the Don't Call It Mystery (Mystery to Iu Nakare) series' first episode aired on Fuji TV on Saturday, September 9 at 9:00 p.m. and earned a 10.3% rating.
This week's episode of the live-action series of Riichirou Inagaki and Ryoichi Ikegami's Trillion Game manga aired on TBS on Friday, September 8 at 10:00 p.m. and earned a 5.3% rating.
|Title
|Station
|Date
|Time
|Length
|Average
Household Rating
|Sazae-san
|Fuji TV
|September 10 (Sun)
|18:30
|30 min.
|Detective Conan
|NTV
|September 9 (Sat)
|18:00
|30 min.
|Chibi Maruko-chan
|Fuji TV
|September 10 (Sun)
|18:00
|30 min.
|MIX Season 2
|NTV
|September 9 (Sat)
|17:30
|30 min.
|One Piece
|Fuji TV
|September 10 (Sun)
|09:30
|30 min.
|Doraemon
|TV Asahi
|September 9 (Sat)
|17:00
|30 min.
|Soaring Sky! Pretty Cure
|TV Asahi
|September 10 (Sun)
|08:30
|30 min.
|Crayon Shin-chan
|TV Asahi
|September 9 (Sat)
|16:30
|30 min.
|Gigantosaurus Season 2
|NHK-E
|September 9 (Sat)
|08:10
|25 min.
|Animated O-saru no George (Curious George)
|NHK-E
|September 9 (Sat)
|08:35
|25 min.
|Oshiri Tantei
|NHK-E
|September 9 (Thu)
|09:00
|20 min.
The television ratings above are an estimate of the percentage of the population that watch a given program, based on data from a survey of households in Japan's Kanto region. The ratings do not count recordings that viewers watch later.
Source: Video Research (Kanto region)