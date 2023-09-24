The Insipid Prince's Furtive Grab for The Throne Light Novels Have Anime in the Works

The live-streamed "Sneaker Bunko 35th Anniversary Festa!" special announced on Sunday that Tanba and Yuunagi 's The Insipid Prince's Furtive Grab for The Throne ( Saikyō Degarashi Ōji no Anyaku Teii Arasoi: Munō o Enjiru SS-Rank Ōji wa Kōi Keishō-sen o Kage kara Shihai Suru ) light novel series has an anime in the works. Yuunagi posted an illustration to celebrate the news:

Arnold, the seventh Imperial Prince of the Adrasia Empire, is called "THE INSIPID PRINCE" among people since his twin brother is genius and respected by all people. However, he has a secret identity -SILVER, one of the only five -SS-rank adventurers in the continent. When his younger brother Leo decides to aim for the throne, Arnold starts running things behind the scenes to support his brother. Unexpectedly the most beautiful lady becomes his assistant. The secret struggle of the strongest prince begins!

publishes the light novel series and's manga adaptation in Japan and overseas, and it describes the story:

Tanba launched the story on the Shōsetsu ni Narō website on February 3, 2019, and Kadokawa 's Sneaker Bunko imprint published the first volume that September. The 12th volume will ship on September 29. Amagai launched the manga adaptation on Kadokawa 's Young Ace Up website, and Kadokawa published the sixth manga volume on July 10.

Source: Sneaker Bunko 35th Anniversary Festa! stream





Disclosure: Kadokawa World Entertainment (KWE), a wholly owned subsidiary of Kadokawa Corporation, is the majority owner of Anime News Network, LLC. One or more of the companies mentioned in this article are part of the Kadokawa Group of Companies.