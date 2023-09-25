Bayonetta, Devil May Cry Creator Hideki Kamiya to Leave Platinum Games

Image via Hideki Kamiya's Twitter account

Platinum Games

Game developerand its co-founder, game designer and director, both announced on Monday that Kamiya will leaveon October 12. Kamiya added that his departure was a difficult decision, but he ultimately decided that it was the best decision for him.

Kamiya co-founded Seeds (later Platinum Games ) with fellow former CAPCOM and Clover Studios designers Shinji Mikami and Atsushi Inaba in 2006. (Mikami left Platinum Games to found Tango Gameworks in 2010, and he has since announced in February that he would also leave Tango Gameworks in the "coming months.") Under Platinum Games , Kamiya directed the company's iconic Bayonetta action game, and served as supervising director and story writer for the game's two sequels. Kamiya also directed The Wonderful 101 game.

Kamiya began his game industry career by joining CAPCOM in 2004, where he developed such games as Resident Evil 2 and Devil May Cry , the latter of which became a defining game in the action genre, and would later inform his work on Bayonetta . He also directed Viewtiful Joe and its sequel Viewtiful Joe 2 . Under CAPCOM 's Clover Studios subsidiary, he directed the Ōkami action game.