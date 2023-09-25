×
  • remind me tomorrow
  • remind me next week
  • never remind me
Subscribe to the ANN Newsletter • Wake up every Sunday to a curated list of ANN's most interesting posts of the week. read more

News
Bayonetta, Devil May Cry Creator Hideki Kamiya to Leave Platinum Games

posted on by Rafael Antonio Pineda
Kamiya co-founded Platinum Games with Shinji Mikami, Atsushi Inaba after working at CAPCOM

hidekikamiya
Image via Hideki Kamiya's Twitter account
Game developer Platinum Games and its co-founder, game designer and director Hideki Kamiya, both announced on Monday that Kamiya will leave Platinum Games on October 12. Kamiya added that his departure was a difficult decision, but he ultimately decided that it was the best decision for him.

Kamiya co-founded Seeds (later Platinum Games) with fellow former CAPCOM and Clover Studios designers Shinji Mikami and Atsushi Inaba in 2006. (Mikami left Platinum Games to found Tango Gameworks in 2010, and he has since announced in February that he would also leave Tango Gameworks in the "coming months.") Under Platinum Games, Kamiya directed the company's iconic Bayonetta action game, and served as supervising director and story writer for the game's two sequels. Kamiya also directed The Wonderful 101 game.

Kamiya began his game industry career by joining CAPCOM in 2004, where he developed such games as Resident Evil 2 and Devil May Cry, the latter of which became a defining game in the action genre, and would later inform his work on Bayonetta. He also directed Viewtiful Joe and its sequel Viewtiful Joe 2. Under CAPCOM's Clover Studios subsidiary, he directed the Ōkami action game.

Sources: Platinum Games' Twitter account, Hideki Kamiya's Twitter account

discuss this in the forum |
bookmark/share with: short url

News homepage / archives