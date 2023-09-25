Mika Yamamori's In the Clear Moonlit Dusk Manga Goes on Hiatus until Early 2024

Yamamori to recover from poor physical health

The November issue of Kodansha 's Dessert magazine announced last Friday that Mika Yamamori 's In the Clear Moonlit Dusk ( Uruwashi no Yoi no Tsuki ) manga will go on hiatus, and is scheduled to return in the magazine's April 2024 issue. Yamamori will go on hiatus because of her poor physical health, and wants to prioritize her recovery. Yamamori also posted an illustration announcing her hiatus.

Yamamori launched the manga inmagazine in 2020.will publish the manga's seventh compiled book volume on October 13. The manga ranked #11 on the list of manga for female readers in the 2023 edition of's(This Manga Is Amazing!) guidebook.

Kodansha USA Publishing licensed the manga and will publish the sixth volume on December 19. The company describes the story:

Yoi Takiguchi has long legs, a deep voice, and a handsome face...in other words, Yoi is such a good-looking guy that most people don't notice or care that she is, in fact, a girl. Indeed, she's had the nickname "Prince" as long as she can remember. That is, until she met Ichimura-senpai...the only person who's really seemed to see her for herself. To her surprise, she's not sure how to handle this new relationship, especially when her newfound friend is a prince himself (and a guy prince, at that). The story of the two high school princes starts here!

Yamamori launched the Tsubaki-chō Lonely Planet manga in Shueisha 's Margaret magazine in May 2015. The manga's main story ended in its 13th volume in 2019. The manga ranked #5 on Takarajimasha 's Kono Manga ga Sugoi! (This Manga Is Amazing!) 2017 list of best manga for female readers.

Yamamori's Hirunaka no Ryūsei ( Daytime Shooting Star ) manga inspired a live-action film in March 2017.