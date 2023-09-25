Synduality: Noir TV Anime's 2nd Quarter Premieres in January 2024

Preview video streamed

The official website for Synduality: Noir , the television anime of Bandai Namco Entertainment , Bandai Namco Filmworks , and Bandai Spirits ' Synduality project, revealed on Tuesday that the second cours (quarter of a year) will premiere in January 2024. The website unveiled a short preview video:

©SYNDUALITY Noir Committee

The anime premiered on July 10.is streaming the anime exclusively worldwide as it airs in Japan.

While the game is set in the year 2222, the anime is set 20 years after in 2242.

The anime's previously announced cast includes:

The main staff includes:

STEREO DIVE FOUNDATION is performing the opening theme song "Raytracer." ARCANA PROJECT performs the ending theme song "Eureka."

The franchise 's game is titled Synduality: Echo of Ada , and is a third-person shooter game that will is scheduled for release this year for PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC via Steam .

Sony describes the game:

The year is 2222. It has been years since Tears of the New Moon, a mysterious rain, poured and wiped out almost the entire human race. The poisonous rain gave birth to deformed creatures devouring for humans, and humanity fled from the danger. As means for survival, the humans then build an underground haven; Amasia. In this new built dystopian city, on a pursuit of maintaining their existence, they run into an Artificial Intelligence named Magus. Not knowing how things will work between them, the story of how Humans and AI coinciding and trying to find their truths begin.

The franchise also has a manga spinoff titled Synduality: Ellie , focusing on the titular character, which launched in Kadokawa 's Monthly Comic Alive magazine on July 26. Hiroshi Mishima is drawing the manga. The manga also has a novelization under Kadokawa 's MF Bunko J label. The franchise also has a separate novel spinoff "photo story" titled Synduality: Kaleido , which launched in Hobby Japan 's Monthly Hobby Japan magazine on July 25.

Sources: Synduality: Noir anime's website, Comic Natalie





