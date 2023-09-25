The Idolm@ster Shiny Colors: Song for Prism Smartphone Game's Promo Video Reveals In-Game Idol Groups

Game now open for pre-registration

The official YouTube channel of The IDOLM@STER franchise started streaming a promotional video from Tokyo Game Show 2023 for its new smartphone game The IDOLM@STER Shiny Colors : Song for Prism on Sunday. The video introduces eight idol groups in the game including: illumination STARS, L'Antica, Hōkago Climax Girls, ALSTROEMERIA, Straylight, noctchill, SHils, and CoMETiK. The video also reveals that the game is currently open for pre-registration.

The new idol-training simulation and rhythm game once again has the player becoming a producer for the 283 Production agency. The player produces the idols' careers with lessons and gigs, and also follows along with the beat of the idols' songs.

The game will have all 28 idols of the agency.

The new game will be free in Apple 's App Store for iOS devices and Google Play store for Android devices, but with some in-game item purchases.

Bandai Namco Entertainment 's The IDOLM@STER Shiny Colors browser game launched in April 2018. In the free-to-play game (with in-game purchases), players train idols and compete against other producers/players online in live concert performances. In addition to the game itself, the project spawned concert events, goods, CDs, and radio programs.



The television anime based on The IDOLM@STER Shiny Colors browser game will premiere in spring 2024. Before the television premiere, the 12-episode anime will screen in theaters starting on October 27. The anime will play in three parts in 75 theaters in 47 prefectures throughout Japan.

Disclosure: Bandai Namco Filmworks Inc., a wholly owned subsidiary of Bandai Namco Holdings Inc., is a non-controlling, minority shareholder in Anime News Network Inc.