Final Fantasy VII Ever Crisis Game Gets PC Version

Final Fantasy VII Ever Crisis

The offficial Twitter account forsmartphone game announced on Tuesday that the game will get a release on PC via

The game launched for iOS and Android devices on September 7.

Square Enix describes the game:

[ Final Fantasy VII Ever Crisis is] a chapter-structured single player game covering the whole of the FFVII timeline - including the events of the original game and the FFVII compilation titles.

The game features stories from the "entire compilation" of Final Fantasy VII , including the main game, the Final Fantasy VII: Advent Children CG film, and the three spinoff games: Before Crisis: Final Fantasy VII , Crisis Core: Final Fantasy VII , and Dirge of Cerberus: Final Fantasy VII .

The Final Fantasy VII Rebirth game will launch worldwide on February 29, 2024 on two discs for PlayStation 5.

