Final Fantasy VII Ever Crisis Game Gets PC Version
posted on by Alex Mateo
Game launched on iOS, Android on September 7
The offficial Twitter account for Final Fantasy VII Ever Crisis smartphone game announced on Tuesday that the game will get a release on PC via Steam.
The game launched for iOS and Android devices on September 7.
Square Enix describes the game:
[Final Fantasy VII Ever Crisis is] a chapter-structured single player game covering the whole of the FFVII timeline - including the events of the original game and the FFVII compilation titles.
The game features stories from the "entire compilation" of Final Fantasy VII, including the main game, the Final Fantasy VII: Advent Children CG film, and the three spinoff games: Before Crisis: Final Fantasy VII, Crisis Core: Final Fantasy VII, and Dirge of Cerberus: Final Fantasy VII.
The Final Fantasy VII Rebirth game will launch worldwide on February 29, 2024 on two discs for PlayStation 5.
