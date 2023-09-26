Neptunia Sisters vs Sisters Game's Switch Version Heads West in 2024

Game features 2 new characters, all swimsuit DLC

Idea Factory International announced on Tuesday that it will release Compile Heart 's Neptunia Sisters vs Sisters ( Chō Jigen Game Neptune Sisters vs Sisters ) game physically and digitally for Nintendo Switch in the West in 2024. The company streamed a teaser trailer:

The game features two new characters playable from the start, Maho and Anri, as well as an expanded photo mode. The Switch version includes all swimsuit DLC from the Digital Deluxe Edition.

Image courtesy of Idea Factory International

The game's Switch version launched in Japan on August 10.

Idea Factory International released the game physically and digitally in the West for PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, and PC via Steam on January 24. The game is also getting versions on Xbox Series X|S and Xbox One in 2024.

The game launched for PS4 and PS5 in Japan on April 2022.

The game features the return of the sisters Nepgear, Uni, Rom, and Ram. This is the first game in the franchise since Cyberdimension Neptunia: 4 Goddesses Online in 2017 where these sisters have leading roles.

Source: Press release