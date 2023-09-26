×
Norifusa Mita's Archimedes no Taisen Manga Ends

posted on by Rafael Antonio Pineda
Manga about mathematician investigating warship construction launched in 2015

© Norifusa Mita, Kodansha
The 378th and final chapter of Norifusa Mita's Archimedes no Taisen (The Great War of Archimedes) manga debuted on Kodansha's YanMaga Web website on September 21.

The manga is set in 1933, when the Imperial Japanese Navy is outlining the plans that would set the country on its course for the Pacific theater of the Second World War. The story centers on Maj. Tadashi Kai, a mathematical genius who wages his own war to uncover the truth behind a series of budget irregularities regarding the construction of warships.

Mita launched the manga in Kodansha's Weekly Young Magazine in November 2015. The manga moved to YanMaga Web on July 6 earlier this year. Kodansha published the manga's 35th compiled book volume on September 6, and will publish the 36th volume on October 5.

The manga inspired a live-action film that opened in Japan in July 2019.

Mita is also known for the Investor Z and Dragon Zakura manga.

Source: Yanmaga Web

