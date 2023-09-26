Tsukasa Monma, Tadataka Hosokawa Launch New Manga

Monma writes story, Hosokawa draws Rebellion manga

This year's 43rd issue of Kodansha 's Young Magazine published on Monday "Episode 0" of Tsukasa Monma and Tadataka Hosokawa 's new manga titled Rebellion . Monma is credited for the original story, and Hosokawa is drawing the manga. The series' regular serialization will start in March 2024.

The manga's "Episode 0" depicts the historical battle of the capture of Port Arthur during the Russo-Japanese War (1904-1905), led by Commander Nogi Maresuke. It tells the "mysterious" story of how Commander Nogi and his troops won the battle to capture Port Arthur from the Russians.

© Tsukasa Monma, Shikako, Kodansha

The manga was nominated in the Best General Manga category of's 47th annual Manga Awards this year.

Hosokawa launched the Tsuwamonogatari manga in Young Magazine in November 2021. Kodansha published the manga's eighth and final volume on September 20.

