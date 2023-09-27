A Girl & Her Guard Dog Anime's Trailer Previews Ending Theme Song

Series premieres on Thursday

The official website for the television anime of Hatsuharu 's A Girl & Her Guard Dog ( Ojō to Banken-kun ) manga began streaming a promotional video ahead of the anime's premiere on Thursday. The video previews the anime's ending theme song "Magie×Magie" by Kitō.

©はつはる・講談社／「お嬢と番犬くん」製作委員会

The anime will premiere on Thursday on the, andchannels. The anime's staff had first announced that it would premiere in October. The anime's first two episodes had an advance screening in Japan on September 3 at thein Tokyo.

Kodansha USA Publishing is releasing the manga in English digitally, and it describes the series:

Isaku never asked to be the daughter of a yakuza boss, but when her parents died in a car accident when she was 5, her gangster grandfather took her in and raised her as part of the clan. After years of being avoided by her schoolmates because of her family ties, Isaku is finally ready to make her high-school debut, live a normal life, and maybe even find love...until loyal family servant and Isaku's dedicated guardian, 26-year-old Keiya, enters high school right alongside her and vows to protect her from all of the above! Now she's got a chain-smoking, pistol-wielding knight-in-shining(?)-armor to deal with, and navigating high school besides? What's a young lady to do?!

The anime stars: