Crunchyroll Reveals Updated Schedule for Fall 2023 Anime

posted on by Alex Mateo
My Daughter Left the Nest and Returned an S-Rank Adventurer, OVERTAKE!, more

srank_visual
© 門司柿家/アース・スター エンターテイメント/Sランク娘製作委員会
Crunchyroll revealed updated premiere dates for previously announced fall 2023 anime on Wednesday:

The company also revealed streaming times for several anime:

In addition, the service has moved the premiere date for the second season of the Heaven Official's Blessing Chinese animated series from October 18 to October 17.

Source: Email correspondence

