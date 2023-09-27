News
Crunchyroll Reveals Updated Schedule for Fall 2023 Anime
posted on by Alex Mateo
Crunchyroll revealed updated premiere dates for previously announced fall 2023 anime on Wednesday:
- My Daughter Left the Nest and Returned an S-Rank Adventurer (pictured right) — September 28
- OVERTAKE! — October 1
- Migi & Dali — October 2
- BULLBUSTER — October 4
- I'm Giving the Disgraced Noble Lady I Rescued a Crash Course in Naughtiness — October 4
- Arknights: Perish in Frost — October 6
- Stardust Telepath — October 9
The company also revealed streaming times for several anime:
- Frieren: Beyond Journey's End — September 29 at 11:00 a.m. EDT
- Firefighter Daigo: Rescuer in Orange — September 30 at 5:00 a.m. EDT
- Shangri-La Frontier — October 1 at 5:00 a.m. EDT
In addition, the service has moved the premiere date for the second season of the Heaven Official's Blessing Chinese animated series from October 18 to October 17.
Source: Email correspondence