Digimon Adventure 02 The Beginning Anime Film's Trailer Recaps Original Series, Previews Film

The staff for Digimon Adventure 02 The Beginning , the upcoming new film in the Digimon Adventure 02 anime, unveiled on Thursday a promotional video that recaps the original anime and previews the film. The video features Digimon Adventure 02 's original opening theme song "Target ~Akai Shōgeki~" by Kouji Wada .

The anime will get a special featuring members of the cast and film footage on October 26. The special will stream on YouTube in Japanese and English.

© 本郷あきよし・東映アニメーション・東映

The film will open in Japan on October 27.

The film's story is set in February 2012, a little after the stories in the Digimon Adventure tri. anime and the Digimon Adventure: Last Evolution Kizuna anime film. The film will feature main lead Daisuke Motomiya (Davis Motomiya in English) and other main characters at 20 years old.

Returning cast members include:

New cast members include:

Megumi Ogata as Rui Ōwada, a mysterious youth who descended from Tokyo Tower and says, "I was the first in the world to become a DigiDestined"

as Rui Ōwada, a mysterious youth who descended from Tokyo Tower and says, "I was the first in the world to become a DigiDestined" Rie Kugimiya as Ukkomon, a Digimon who looks like a slippery marine creature and who is the key to the plot

Director Tomohisa Taguchi (four-part Persona 3 the Movie film series, Kino's Journey - The Beautiful World , Twin Star Exorcists ) and scriptwriter Akatsuki Yamatoya ( Digimon Adventure , Digimon Frontier , Digimon: Data Squad ), the anime studio Yumeta Company , and the production company Toei Animation are returning from Digimon Adventure: Last Evolution Kizuna .

Digimon Adventure 02 was the first direct television anime sequel to the first Digimon Adventure series, although it featured a new set of main characters. The show aired from April 2000 to March 2001 in Japan, and then it aired from August 2000 to May 2001 in the United States. Discotek announced on July 29 that it will release the anime in English and then in Japanese.

The Digimon Adventure: Last Evolution Kizuna sequel film told "the last adventure of Tai and Agumon." The film opened in Japan in February 2020, and then got a release outside Japan in 2020-2021.

Source: Press release