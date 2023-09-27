News
Exclusive: Dark Horse Licenses Captain Momo's Secret Base Manga
posted on by Alex Mateo
Dark Horse announced on Wednesday that it has licensed Kenji Tsuruta's Captain Momo's Secret Base (Momo Kanchо̄ no Himitsu Kichi) manga. The company will publish the first oversized 140-page volume on May 15, 2024.
Dark Horse describes the story:
Moshi-Moshi Momo works from home like many people—in a den crowded with books and papers, shared with a cat that's got its own agenda. Except Momo truly does possess office space—because she lives inside a starship, and relativity means Zoom meetings need half an hour just to ask a question!
In the year 3019 AD, humanity has gotten even more work casual: most of the time, Momo doesn't bother to wear her captain's uniform—or anything at all—onboard the cargo vessel Blue Chateau, as she struggles against interstellar tedium, company directives, low battery strength, and her ever-underfoot cat, Grandpa John. But fear not, equipped with plenty of reading material and a crate of peach liqueur, in the long haul past Proxima Centauri, space slacker Captain Momo will at last prove Newton correct—a body at rest will remain at rest!
Dana Lewis (Wandering Island) is translating the manga.
Tsuruta (Emanon) debuted the manga in Rakuen Le Paradis in June 2017. Hakusensha published the manga's first compiled book volume in March 2022.
