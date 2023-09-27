Good Night World Anime's 2nd Trailer Previews Ending Song by Nornis

Netflix began streaming the second trailer for the anime of Uru Okabe 's Good Night World manga on Wednesday. The video previews the anime's ending theme song "salvia" by VTuber vocal duo Nornis .

The anime stars (not all character name romanizations are confirmed):

The anime will stream exclusively worldwide on Netflix on October 12. Netflix describes the anime:

In the online game "Planet," there is a powerful team of four players.

This team goes by the name "The Akabane Family," and its members are a pseudo-family that only exists in the game.

Although they aren't aware of it, these four players are actually a broken family in real life.

A shut-in older brother. A high-achieving younger brother. A father who is not respected by his own children. A mother who neglects her own household.

They do not know the warmth of family. They also don't know that the warmth of their online family is only a passing feeling.

And most of all, they don't know they are a real family.

Centered on the deeds of the Akabane Family in the online game "Planet," the story features battles against monsters, clashes with other guilds, and the machinations surrounding "Black Bird," the final objective of the game.

The tale takes a major turn as it entangles the real world and this real family.

Katsuya Kikuchi ( Idol Memories , The Royal Tutor ) is directing the anime at NAZ . Michiko Yokote ( Shirobako , Prison School , Cowboy Bebop , Rurouni Kenshin ) is writing and overseeing the series scripts. Rena Okuyama ( Idol Memories , The Royal Tutor ) is designing the characters, and Takatsugu Wakabayashi ( Skip and Loafer , Lucifer and the Biscuit Hammer ) is composing the music. VTuber artist Kuzuha will perform the anime's opening theme song "Black Crack."

Additional staff includes:

Okabe launched the manga on Shogakukan 's Ura Sunday service in 2016. Shogakukan published the manga's first compiled book volume in April 2016, and its fifth and final volume in March 2017. Okabe launched the Good Night World End prequel manga on Shogakukan 's Manga ONE website on August 1.