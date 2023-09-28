Actor David McCallum Passes Away at 90

'David McCallum at a ceremony for Mark Harmon to receive a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame' by Angela George is licensed under the Creative Commons Attribution-Share Alike 3.0 Unported license Image via Wikimedia Commons

Actor(voice of Alfred in) passed away due to natural causes in New York on September 25. He was 90.

McCallum was born on September 19, 1933 in Glasgow, Scotland. He is best known for his roles as Illya Kuryakin in the The Man from U.N.C.L.E. television series in the 1960s and as Dr. Donald "Ducky" Mallard in the NCIS television show since 2003. He remained on the show for 20 seasons. He was also in The Great Escape film in 1963.

McCallum voiced Alfred in several Batman works, including the Batman: Gotham Knight anime movie, and the Son of Batman and Batman vs. Robin .



Sources: BBC, The New York Times