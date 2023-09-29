Marvel Future Avengers Season 2 Anime Streams on Marvel HQ YouTube Channel

Anime based on Marvel comic book superheroes premiered in Japan in July 2017

Marvel HQ's official YouTube channel began streaming the first episode of the Marvel's Future Adventures anime on Tuesday. The channel will stream episodes of the anime every Tuesday. All 39 episodes will be available on the channel by summer 2024.

is a television anime based on the Marvel comic book superheroes. The first season premiered onin Japan in July 2017. The anime's second season debuted in July 2018, and it focused on the Inhumans.began streaming the first season of the anime in February 2020.began streaming in May 2020.

The anime aired with an English dub by Studiopolis on Disney XD in Southeast Asia.

The anime follows Makoto, a young boy who gains superpowers due to an evil gene manipulation experiment by Hydra. Makoto and other youths join the Avengers as apprentices named "Future Avengers." The anime shows Makoto and others as they train, fight villains, and grow — all under Avengers members Iron Man, Captain America, Hulk, Thor, and Wasp.

Yuzo Sato ( Iron Man , Gokusen , Kaiji ) directed both seasons of the anime at the Studio Madhouse , and Japanese writer Ryuu King ( Dragon Ball Super scripts, Marvel Disk Wars: The Avengers ) was in charge of the series scripts. Takahiro Umehara ( Iron Man , Beyblade , Claymore) designed the characters.

Teruaki Mizuno ( Kyōryū Taisen Dinobout, Metallica Metalluca ) drew a manga version that debuted in Shogakukan 's Bessatsu Coro Coro Comics Special magazine in February 2017.

Source: Press release