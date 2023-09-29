New Butt Detective Anime Episodes, Including 1st Musical, Debut on October 7

NHK announced on Friday that the Butt Detective ( Oshiri Tantei ) anime will get seven new episodes beginning on October 7 on NHK Educational . The anime will have its first musical episode in the new episode run.

© トロル・ポプラ社／おしりたんてい製作委員会

Butt Detective

NHK Educational

The first three episodes of thetelevision anime premiered onin May 2018, and a new series of seven episodes premiered in July 2018. The anime began a regular television anime airing in December 2018, and has been running weekly since. The anime premiered 13 new episodes in April 2022, and 15 new episodes in April 2023.

Eiga Oshiri Tantei Shiriarty , the franchise 's first feature-length film, opened in Japan in March 2022.

Eiga Oshiri Tantei: Sufūre-to no Himitsu (Butt Detective the Movie: The Secret of Sufūre Island), the previous film in the franchise , opened in Japan in August 2021 as part of that year's Toei Manga Matsuri omnibus project. While Eiga Oshiri Tantei Shiriarty is the fourth Butt Detective film, it is the first standalone feature-length film.

Poplar published Troll 's first Oshiri Tantei picture book in Japan in 2012, and the series has more than 9 million copies in print. The franchise has also inspired a stage musical. A Nintendo Switch game launched in November 2021.

Sources: NHK, Anime! Anime! (CHiRO★)