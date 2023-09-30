Memories Off Visual Novels Mark 25th Anniversary With New Title in 2024

MAGES ' official website and Twitter account for the Memories Off visual novel franchise announced on Saturday that a new title, Memories Off Sōsō ~Not always true~, is in development to celebrate the franchise 's 25th anniversary next year. The message from the staff noted that Saturday, September 30 is the 24th anniversary of the very first Memories Off title.

Mutsumi Sasaki ( Chaos;HEAd , Happy Lesson ) is returning from the franchise 's first two titles to design the characters. MAGES ' Naotaka Hayashi (4th and 5th Memories Off titles plus novels and original video anime scripts, Steins;Gate ) is penning the scenario. Takeshi Abo is handling the soundtrack as he has done for the previous entries and Steins;Gate .

KID developed the original Memories Off romance visual novel that debuted for PlayStation in 1999. KID declared bankruptcy in 2006, and CyberFront took over series development. 5pb. then acquired the rights to the game series from CyberFront in 2007. 5pb. and several other companies merged under the parent company MAGES. in 2011.

The eighth and most recent main game in the series is the Memories Off -Innocent Fille- game, which shipped for PlayStation 4, PlayStation Vita, and PC via Steam in Japan in March 2018. The game received a Switch version, as well as a Taiwanese version for PS4, Vita, and Switch in October 2018. It had a fan disc that shipped for the PS4, PS Vita, Switch, and PC in March 2019.

The game series has inspired five original video anime ( OVA ) projects. Memories Off #5 Togireta Film , the most recent OVA in the series, debuted in 2006.

The spinoff game SINce Memories: Off the starry sky launched for the Nintendo Switch and PlayStation 4 on September 16, 2021, and then on Windows on December 16, 2021. Saturday's new title announcement specifically noted that 2018's Memories Off -Innocent Fille- was billed at the time as the "final" title in the franchise .