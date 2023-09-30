Saori Hayami Performs Theme for I'm Giving the Disgraced Noble Lady I Rescued a Crash Course in Naughtiness Anime

© ふか田さめたろう／主婦と生活社・イケナイ教製作委員会

The official website of the television anime of's) light novel series revealed on Friday thatwill perform the anime's ending theme song "Graceful World" as her character Charlotte Evans.

The anime will premiere on October 4 on the TOKYO MX channel at 10:00 p.m. JST (9:00 a.m. EDT), and on BS Fuji at 24:30 JST (effectively, October 5 at 12:30 a.m.). The anime will then air on AT-X on October 5 at 9:30 p.m. JST. Crunchyroll will stream the anime starting on October 4.

The anime's main cast includes:

Takashi Asami (episode director for Black Clover , Pretty Boy Detective Club ) is directing the anime at Zero-G and Digital Network Animation . Hiroki Uchida ( Requiem of the Rose King , Whisper Me a Love Song ) is overseeing the series scripts, Miori Suzuki (key animator for Lupin III: The Woman Called Fujiko Mine , Nisemonogatari ) is designing the characters, and Masato Kōda ( KonoSuba – God’s blessing on this wonderful world!! , Domestic Girlfriend ) is composing the music. Yui Hizuki is performing the opening theme song "Ikenai Etranger."

Kodansha USA Publishing is releasing Ichiho Katsura 's manga adaptation of the novels in English, and it describes the story:

What does a young noblewoman freshly betrayed by her betrothed need most? A crash course in everything naughty! And who better to teach her than the feared hermit sorcerer who for some reason can't help but pamper her to no end?

Fukada launched the story on the Shōsetsuka ni Narō (Let's Become Novelists) website in August 2019, where it is currently still serializing. Shufu to Seikatsu Sha published the first print novel volume of the story in March 2020, with illustrations by Sakura Miwabe . Ichiho Katsura launched a manga adaptation on Shufu to Seikatsu Sha 's Pash Up! manga website in 2020.