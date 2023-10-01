16bit Sensation: Another Layer Anime's Lead Aoi Koga Sings Ending Theme

Anime premieres on Wednesday

The staff for the 16bit Sensation: Another Layer anime announced on Sunday that the anime's lead voice actress Aoi Koga is also singing the ending theme song "Link~past and future~" as her Konoha Akisato character. The song features lyrics written by KOTOKO and music composed by Shinji Orito and arranged by Tomoyuki Nakazawa . (All three musicians are veterans of the bishōjo game genre that is this story's focus.)

The anime is based on Misato Mitsumi , Tatsuki Amazuyu , and Tamiki Wakaki 's 16bit Sensation: Watashi to Minna ga Tsukutta Bishōjo Game (The Bishōjo Game Made by All of You and I) manga, but will tell an original story.

The 16bit Sensation: Watashi to Minna ga Tsukutta Bishōjo Game manga follows Meiko Uehara, a college student who begins working part-time at a PC shop in 1992. However, this shop is a front for its actual business: an erotic game developer for bishōjo games. Due to the sudden departure of the staff, Meiko ends up as a sub-graphic artist — even though she has never drawn an adult illustration before. Her life as a creator begins as she strives to make an erotic game without snafus.

Takashi Sakuma ( Room Mate ) is directing the anime at Silver. Original manga creator Tamiki Wakaki is penning the anime's original story alongside former AQUAPLUS writer Tatsuya Takahashi ( Shizuku , Kizuato , White Album , To Heart , Comic Party ). Masakatsu Sasaki ( Saki , We Never Learn: BOKUBEN , TONIKAWA: Over The Moon For You ) is designing the characters.

Shoko Nakagawa is performing the anime's opening theme song "65535."

The anime will premiere on October 4 at 24:30 (effectively, October 5 at 12:30 a.m. JST or October 4 at 11:30 a.m. EDT) on TOKYO MX , Tochigi TV , Gunma TV , and BS11 . Crunchyroll will stream the anime in English-speaking, Latin American, and European countries in October.

Wakaki ( The World God Only Knows ) collaborated on the manga's story with Misato Mitsumi and Tatsuki Amazuyu based on their real-life experiences at AQUAPLUS . They first distributed the manga as a dōjinshi at Comic Market in December 2016. Kadokawa then began publishing the manga in September 2020, with two volumes out as of November 2021.