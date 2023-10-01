News
16bit Sensation: Another Layer Anime's Lead Aoi Koga Sings Ending Theme
posted on by Anita Tai
The staff for the 16bit Sensation: Another Layer anime announced on Sunday that the anime's lead voice actress Aoi Koga is also singing the ending theme song "Link~past and future~" as her Konoha Akisato character. The song features lyrics written by KOTOKO and music composed by Shinji Orito and arranged by Tomoyuki Nakazawa. (All three musicians are veterans of the bishōjo game genre that is this story's focus.)
The anime is based on Misato Mitsumi, Tatsuki Amazuyu, and Tamiki Wakaki's 16bit Sensation: Watashi to Minna ga Tsukutta Bishōjo Game (The Bishōjo Game Made by All of You and I) manga, but will tell an original story.
The 16bit Sensation: Watashi to Minna ga Tsukutta Bishōjo Game manga follows Meiko Uehara, a college student who begins working part-time at a PC shop in 1992. However, this shop is a front for its actual business: an erotic game developer for bishōjo games. Due to the sudden departure of the staff, Meiko ends up as a sub-graphic artist — even though she has never drawn an adult illustration before. Her life as a creator begins as she strives to make an erotic game without snafus.
Takashi Sakuma (Room Mate) is directing the anime at Silver. Original manga creator Tamiki Wakaki is penning the anime's original story alongside former AQUAPLUS writer Tatsuya Takahashi (Shizuku, Kizuato, White Album, To Heart, Comic Party). Masakatsu Sasaki (Saki, We Never Learn: BOKUBEN, TONIKAWA: Over The Moon For You) is designing the characters.
Shoko Nakagawa is performing the anime's opening theme song "65535."
The anime will premiere on October 4 at 24:30 (effectively, October 5 at 12:30 a.m. JST or October 4 at 11:30 a.m. EDT) on TOKYO MX, Tochigi TV, Gunma TV, and BS11. Crunchyroll will stream the anime in English-speaking, Latin American, and European countries in October.
Wakaki (The World God Only Knows) collaborated on the manga's story with Misato Mitsumi and Tatsuki Amazuyu based on their real-life experiences at AQUAPLUS. They first distributed the manga as a dōjinshi at Comic Market in December 2016. Kadokawa then began publishing the manga in September 2020, with two volumes out as of November 2021.
