×
  • remind me tomorrow
  • remind me next week
  • never remind me
Subscribe to the ANN Newsletter • Wake up every Sunday to a curated list of ANN's most interesting posts of the week. read more

News
Hell's Paradise, Tokyo Ghoul, 18 More Anime Added to Crunchyroll's Ad-Supported Catalog Through October

posted on by Adriana Hazra
Junji Ito "Collection", Mieruko-chan, Toilet-Bound Hanako-kun, more added

jigoku-visual
©YUJI KAKU/SHUEISHA, TWIN ENGINE, MAPPA

Crunchyroll announced on Thursday that it will add 20 anime titles to its ad-supported catalog from October 1 through October 31 in celebration of Halloween:

Crunchyroll users who signed up for a free user account can watch the added advertising video-on-demand (AVOD) titles for free.

Crunchyroll added several anime titles including Chainsaw Man, Spy×Family, Vinland Saga, Blue Lock, Lycoris Recoil, My Dress-Up Darling, and more to its ad-supported catalog on August 1. The titles are available in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Australia, New Zealand, and South Africa, but Crunchyroll clarified that titles in other territories may vary.

Source: Press release

discuss this in the forum |
bookmark/share with: short url

News homepage / archives