Hell's Paradise, Tokyo Ghoul, 18 More Anime Added to Crunchyroll's Ad-Supported Catalog Through October
posted on by Adriana Hazra
Junji Ito "Collection", Mieruko-chan, Toilet-Bound Hanako-kun, more added
Crunchyroll announced on Thursday that it will add 20 anime titles to its ad-supported catalog from October 1 through October 31 in celebration of Halloween:
- Blood Blockade Battlefront
- Blue Exorcist
- Corpse Princess: Shikabane Hime
- Deadman Wonderland
- Ghost Hunt
- Hell's Paradise
- Hellsing
- Hellsing Ultimate
- Higurashi: When They Cry – GOU
- How to keep a mummy
- Is This a Zombie?
- Junji Ito "Collection"
- Kemono Jihen
- Mieruko-chan
- The Case Study of Vanitas
- The Vampire Dies in No Time
- Toilet-Bound Hanako-kun
- Tokyo Ghoul
- Trinity Blood
- ZOMBIE LAND SAGA
Crunchyroll users who signed up for a free user account can watch the added advertising video-on-demand (AVOD) titles for free.
Crunchyroll added several anime titles including Chainsaw Man, Spy×Family, Vinland Saga, Blue Lock, Lycoris Recoil, My Dress-Up Darling, and more to its ad-supported catalog on August 1. The titles are available in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Australia, New Zealand, and South Africa, but Crunchyroll clarified that titles in other territories may vary.
Source: Press release