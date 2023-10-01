Film is titled Eiga Shimajirō Miracle-jima no Nanairo Carnation

Benesse Corporation revealed on Monday that its Shimajirō anime franchise will release its 10th anime film, Eiga Shimajirō Miracle-jima no Nanairo Carnation (Shimajirō the Movie: The Rainbow Carnation of Miracle Island), in March 2024.

Tomohiro Kawamura returns from Shimajirō to Sora Tobu Fune to direct the new film at Shanghai Heyuan Culture Media Co., Ltd. and Shirogumi Inc. Yuichi "masa" Nonaka is once again composing the music.

The film's story begins when Miller, a boy from Miracle Island who has special powers, meets Shimajirō. He says that his island's rainbow carnations, which are said to grant wishes if you give them to someone special to you, have been taken by an evil magician. Shimajirō, Miller, and the others go on a journey to take back the carnations.

(Shimajirō and the Prince of the Glitter Kingdom) CG anime film, the ninth movie in the opened in March 2022.

Shimajirō to Sora Tobu Fune (Shimajirō and the Flying Ship), the franchise 's eighth film, opened in March 2021. The film was the franchise 's first 3D CG anime film.

The original Shima Shima Tora no Shimajirou television anime aired in Japan from 1993 to 2008. The sequel Hakken Taiken Daisuki! Shimajirō aired from 2008 to 2010 and continued under the new title Shimajirō Hesoka from April 2010 to March 2012. The Shimajirō no Wow! anime and variety series premiered in 2012, and was nominated in the Animation category of the International Emmy Kids Awards in October 2015. Eiga Shimajirō: Mahō no Shima no Daibōken (Shimajirō the Movie: Great Adventure on Magic Island), the franchise 's first full-length, all-animation film, opened in Japan in March 2018. Another film opened in March 2019.

