Shining Force Artist Yoshitaka Tamaki Passes Away

Shining Force artist Yoshitaka Tamaki passed away on July 13 after battling lung cancer. According to Wikipedia, he was 55, although Dengeki Online reported he was 58.

His official Twitter account had revealed on September 29 the artist had been receiving medical treatment as he continued to work up to his death. The funeral was attended by close family members and friends.

Tamaki was known for his character design and monster design work on the Shining series including Shining Force , Shining Tears , Shining Tears Neo , and Shining Soul , among others. The video game artist also worked on Little Buster Q , Landstalker , and Alundra .

A new mobile game titled Shining Force: Hikari to Yami no Eiyū (Hero of Light and Darkness) had been planned for release in 2022, but several Korean media outlets reported in March 2022 that the Vespa had suspended development.

The original Shining Force game launched for Sega Genesis in 1992.

Source: Yoshitaka Tamaki's Twitter account via Siliconera